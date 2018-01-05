>
Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2012

Highlights
Giorgio Armani
Dior Chanel Giambattista Valli

Paris and Haute Couture

From the 23rd to the 26th January 2012, Paris reveals its most beautiful creations for Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2012.

The big news this season is the return of Versace on the catwalk. Absent from the Haute Couture shows since 2004, the Milanese designer reveals his summer collections this week in Paris.

And at Dior, everyone's talking about who'll become the new creative director...

Check out all the gorgeous styles from Haute Couture Fashion Week now.

All catwalk photos: Copyright Pixelformula

All the catwalk shows in images

 		  Christophe Josse
 
  Bouchra Jarrar
 
  Alexis Mabille
Elie Saab
Maison Martin Margiela
Maxime Simoëns

 
 
  Dilek Hanif
 
  Georges Hobeika
 
  Maurizio Galante
Jean Paul Gaultier
Julien Fournié
Basil Soda

 
 
  Versace
 
  Zuhair Murad
 
  Valentino
Gustaviolins
Adeline André
Stephane Rolland

