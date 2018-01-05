>
Haute Couture Fashion Week autumn winter 2011 - 2012

Haute Couture Fashion Week autumn winter 2011 - 2012


Haute Couture Fashion Week - autumn/winter 2011-12

Paris and Haute Couture...

Haute Couture © Pixelformula
Haute Couture © Pixelformula

From the 4th to the 7th of July 2011, feast your eyes on the most beautiful creations from the French cultural exception that is Haute Couture. And even though we're in the middle of summer, you'll love this sneak peek at the upcoming autumn/winter 2011-2012 trends.

We can't wait to see the Chanel collection with all of Lagerfeld's savoir-faire. Dior, still without a Creative Director after John Galliano's sacking, but nevertheless with design studios full of nimble fingers. Jean-Paul Gaultier who celebrates 35 years of clothing design this year...

Without forgetting our favourites such as Stéphane Rolland, Alexandre Vauthier, Anne-Valérie Hash who never fail to inspire with their collections.

Check out our Haute Couture photos and backstage content here...
 

All catwalk images: Copyright Pixelformula

All the catwalk shows in images

 Alexis Mabille
Anne Valerie Hash
Georges Chakra
Giorgio Armani
Bouchra Jarrar
Stéphane Rolland
Julien Fournié
On Aura Tout Vu
Eric Tibusch

 
Dior
 
  Jan Taminiau
Valentino
Iris van Herpen
Elie Saab
Gustavo Lins
 
  Maison Martin Margiela
Zuhair Murad
Alexandre Vauthier

 
Chanel
Tô Long-Nam
Jean Paul Gaultier
 
  Christophe Josse
Georges Hobeika
 
  Giambattista Valli
Basil Soda
Maison Rabih Kayrouz

Make-up highlights from the Haute Couture shows

Haute Couture Autumn Winter 2011-2012

 
