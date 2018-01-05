Haute Couture Fashion Week autumn winter 2011 - 2012

Paris and Haute Couture... Haute Couture © Pixelformula From the 4th to the 7th of July 2011, feast your eyes on the most beautiful creations from the French cultural exception that is Haute Couture. And even though we're in the middle of summer, you'll love this sneak peek at the upcoming autumn/winter 2011-2012 trends.



We can't wait to see the Chanel collection with all of Lagerfeld's savoir-faire. Dior, still without a Creative Director after John Galliano's sacking, but nevertheless with design studios full of nimble fingers. Jean-Paul Gaultier who celebrates 35 years of clothing design this year...



Without forgetting our favourites such as Stéphane Rolland, Alexandre Vauthier, Anne-Valérie Hash who never fail to inspire with their collections.



