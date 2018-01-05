Holly Fulton : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Holly Fulton Show Report: AW 2012 As the show notes promised a hint of Lady Chatterley, hedonistic glass houses and mischievous madamoiselles, it's safe to say that we were anxious to see how the Queen of bold and bright would work this one...



Let's just say the temptress inside us all got a bit of an electric shock.



Whereas other designers have gone for a rainbow of colour, Fulton really played to her assets and focused on a restricted palette of high voltage fuchsias, bright turquoises, gold and deep blacks.



Channelling the designs of Pop Artist Peter Max and Edinburgh Botanic Gardens deco lines took center stage. Window panes and large fernes were morphed into gorgeous graphics as a botanical art nouveau stole the show.



Cute sweaters, clean cut evening dresses and slouched blazers made for a sophisticated but fun silhouette.



We are getting a little obsessed with the polo-neck which hints at Victorian austerity, as well as the printed trouser trend that has developed this A/W.



With saucy tousled updos, defined brows and some serious come-to-bed-with-me eyes, Holly Fulton's make-up created a naturally saucy layer of seduction to the structured style of dress.



The accessories were where our heart's skipped a beat as oversized bright pink jewel embellished deco clutches sashayed down the runway, and Louboutin patent black chunky heeled sling-backs flirtatiously clipped along. Large jewels, dazzling hair accessories and chic cuffs aplenty - sparkle is where it is at.









