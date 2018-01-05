House of Holland: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
House of Holland AW12
House of Holland's show was full of famous faces, with Alexa Chung, Pixie Lott and Poppy Delevigne among the front row, confirming that when it comes to cool, House of Holland are right there.
Oversized houndstooth prints alongside electric colors - bold blues and primary reds, gave this traditional pattern a fresh twist.
The silhouettes were decidedly sophisticated with tunics and trousers and A-line dresses, House of Holland did grown up chic with a London edge.
A goats hair bag and statement coat and metallic fabrics added texture to the runway while zig zag prints and bright playsuits teamed with caps gave the collection a distinctly playful feeling.
Pencil skirts were mid length with a ruffle and trouser hems had kick flares meaning shoes next season will be hidden. A hard look to pull off, but we can imagine Fearne Cotton wearing some of these bold creations on the red carpet one day soon.
And while we won't be wearing head to toe clashing pink and red with leather arm sleeves and frilled skirts, we can definitely take inspiration from House of Holland to dare to wear winter brights and embrace bolder patterns, dressed down with casuals.
Watch the House of Holland autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video