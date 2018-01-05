Jenny Holmes and Dimitris Theocharidis - Jena Theo designers 2011 Jena Theo : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report If you like a bit of gothic glamour then Jena Theo's exuberant collection of Dracula's bride drapery is right up your street.



From oversized puff dresses, almost effervecent wrap arounds, cocoon-like leather jackets and devilishly tight denim, Jena Theo showed how to master the look of the beyond.



Dramatic blues and some subtle metalics sifted their way into the collection but ultimately black was "the new black."



Perfecting the collection was the make-up with extreme dark eyes in the style of masked rogues.



Model's hair was in a romantic half up half down with a side twist style which contrasted to their otherwise deathly looks.



The oversized capes that could almost double for enlarged satin bat-wings really caught our eye.



All showcased whilst heavy metal pumped through the building - this collection had

some serious attitude. Move over Rooney Mara there maybe another gothic glamour queen in town!

Watch the Jena Theo autumn winter 2012 highlights video



You might also like... What we wear to fashion week

London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 Street Style @ LFW





