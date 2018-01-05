|
John Rocha: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Report
|
John Rocha: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
The larger than life creations swathed models in folds of fabric and were presented in black, gold and greens.
Shaggy sheepskin followed continuing the black color theme and taking the collection in a sleeker direction.
Delicate sheer fabrics juxtaposed with woolens and heavy blacks provided a delightful sense of textural contrast.
Texture, contrasting fabrics and playful silhouettes ruled and, despite the 90% black palette, made the John Rocha autumn/winter 2012-2013 collection light hearted and lively in nature.
Particular highlights were a gorgeous full length lace gown and stunning gold puff-ball jacket replete with roses created in swathes of fabric.
Delightful.
You might also like...
|
Anna-Belle Woollcott
08/03/2012
|
Article Plan John Rocha: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Report
|