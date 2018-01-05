John Rocha - London Fashion Week s/s 2011

John Rocha

London Fashion Week spring summer 2011

www.johnrocha.ie



What the press are saying:



'What have we been saying about hats? We love them and we're so happy to see milinary on the cards for next years hot season. Headwear was bigger the better at John Rocha, perfectly complimenting his monochromatic collection of romantic girly spring/summer attire. Brava JR, you've still got it.'

CK, soFeminine.co.uk



'Colours kept to monochrome classic with nude and black taking centre stage. We saw an abundance of sheer, ruffles and gathering proving the romance trend is not dead and continues elegantly into Spring/Summer 2011.'

Catwalk Queen



'Rocha ... used Linton tweeds in soft cream, for raw-edge jackets and fishtail skirts. He showed boned corsetry with cloud-like pouff-skirts of black and parchment-toned silk tulle. And he layered hand-crocheted dresses over silken petticoats.'

Hilary Alexander, The Telegraph



John Rocha - London Fashion Week s/s 2011





Images © John Rocha

