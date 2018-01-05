>
John Rocha - London Fashion Week spring/summer 2011

 
John Rocha - London Fashion Week spring/summer 2011
John Rocha - London Fashion Week s/s 2011

John Rocha
London Fashion Week spring summer 2011
'What have we been saying about hats? We love them and we're so happy to see milinary on the cards for next years hot season. Headwear was bigger the better at John Rocha, perfectly complimenting his monochromatic collection of romantic girly spring/summer attire. Brava JR, you've still got it.'
'Colours kept to monochrome classic with nude and black taking centre stage. We saw an abundance of sheer, ruffles and gathering proving the romance trend is not dead and continues elegantly into Spring/Summer 2011.'
'Rocha ... used Linton tweeds in soft cream, for raw-edge jackets and fishtail skirts. He showed boned corsetry with cloud-like pouff-skirts of black and parchment-toned silk tulle. And he layered hand-crocheted dresses over silken petticoats.'
John Rocha - London Fashion Week s/s 2011

Images © John Rocha
