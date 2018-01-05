>
>

Coco Chanel - 1936 ©Rex - Label profile: Chanel
Coco Chanel - 1936 ©Rex
Coco Chanel is noted as having liberated the female body.

Her clothes completely re-imagined 20th Century style.

Today the house of Chanel is still one of the most recognised fashion labels with its distinct monochrome and over accessorised look.

Chanel now encompasses luxury fashion, accessories, perfumery, beauty and cosmetics.

Over a hundred years have passed since Coco opened her shop on the ground floor of Étienne Balsan's apartment in Paris and the brand is stronger than ever.

New stores, critically acclaimed collections and gorgeous new fragrances, abound.

At the beginning of 2011 it was announced that Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively would be the face of the new 'Mademoiselle' handbag line.

Blake Lively's appointment is a perfect example of how Chanel has managed to stay at the forefront of fashion for so many years.

By maintaining the their high quality standard and simultaneously appealing to the young and good looking, Chanel assures it's place as a relevant and vibrant brand for the 21st Century.




 
  
Bianca Ffolkes
31/01/2011
