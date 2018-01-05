Label Profile Chanel

SIPA 1904 - Coco Chanel gets a starting job as a seamstress at a tailoring store.



1913 - Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel opens a hat shop on the Rue de Cambon in Paris and calls it Chanel Modes.



1921 - Chanel No.5 created.



1925 - Coco Chanel introduced her signature cardigan jacket.



1926 - The first ‘little black dress’ is created.



1957 - Chanel introduces the classic quilted bag with a chain shoulder strap.



1963 - Chanel won the Sunday Times International Fashion award, London.



1971 - Neiman Marcus honours Coco Chanel as the most influential designer of the 20th century.



1971 - Coco Chanel dies; her last collection received rave reviews.



1983 - Karl Lagerfeld is officially announced as the shop manager and head designer at the house of Chanel.



1990 - Chanel recognised as a global leader in the fragrance industry.



1999 - Sunglasses and eyeglasses line introduced.



2001 - Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel is launched.



2005 - Nicole Kidman face of Chanel No.5 stars in a three-minute commercial



2008 - Keira Knightley followed Kate Moss as the new face of Coco Mademoiselle.



2010 - Claudia Schiffer fronts the SS10 Chanel campaigns.



2011 - Blake Lively named as the new face of the 'Mademoiselle' Handbag line.







