Label profile: Chanel

1904 - Coco Chanel gets a starting job as a seamstress at a tailoring store.

1913 - Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel opens a hat shop on the Rue de Cambon in Paris and calls it Chanel Modes.

1921 - Chanel No.5 created.

1925 - Coco Chanel introduced her signature cardigan jacket.

1926 - The first ‘little black dress’ is created.

1957 - Chanel introduces the classic quilted bag with a chain shoulder strap.

1963 - Chanel won the Sunday Times International Fashion award, London.

1971 - Neiman Marcus honours Coco Chanel as the most influential designer of the 20th century.

1971 - Coco Chanel dies; her last collection received rave reviews.

1983 - Karl Lagerfeld is officially announced as the shop manager and head designer at the house of Chanel.

1990 - Chanel recognised as a global leader in the fragrance industry.

1999 - Sunglasses and eyeglasses line introduced.

2001 - Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel is launched.

2005 - Nicole Kidman face of Chanel No.5 stars in a three-minute commercial

2008 - Keira Knightley followed Kate Moss as the new face of Coco Mademoiselle.

2010 - Claudia Schiffer fronts the SS10 Chanel campaigns.

2011 - Blake Lively named as the new face of the 'Mademoiselle' Handbag line.




  
  
Bianca Ffolkes
31/01/2011
