Label Profile Chanel The five most recognised Chanel products here are timeless and remain the symbol of the chic minimal style that the designer worked so hard to create.



1. Classic Quilted Flap Handbag - Named the 2.55, the quilted ‘diamond’ design is said to have been influenced by Coco's childhood memories of jockey’s jackets (she loved horse racing) and the diamond windows in her orphanage.



The quilted chain bag is one of Chanel's instantly recognisable products, women all over the globe want to get their hands on this design.

© Chanel Chanel No. 5 Perfume - The Chanel company estimated that a bottle is sold worldwide every 55 seconds! Coco gave fragrance designer Ernest Beaux the task of creating a perfume that defined a woman's scent. On his fifth try Chanel No.5 was born.



This classic fragrance is in its 90th year.

© Chanel



3. The logo - Karl Lagerfeld was the first to interlock the Cs that have become synonymous with the brand. Below the Chanel logo is blown up huge for an installation in Hong Kong.



SIPA

4. The Suit - The contrasting-trim look was a fashion staple in the 'power-dressing' '80s. Then it was the atire of choice for ladies that lunch, in the 10's its a must for the board room.



The Chanel tweed suit is a symbol class, elegance and wealth that has never fallen out of fashion.



© Chanel SS 2008/09

5. Paris - The centre of fashion and drop back for a multitude of Chanel campaigns. Parisian style is typified by Chanel.















