Label Profile Chanel SIPA Whether it is an actress or supermodel, many gorgeous, glamorous women have fronted campaigns for Chanel products.



Below are the most notable who have embodied the femininty and class of Chanel.

Marilyn Monroe Marilyn Monroe was the face of the classic Chanel No. 5 perfume in the early 1950s. Pin-up Monroe claimed that perfume was the only thing she wore to bed.

Ines De La Fressange French supermodel Ines De La Fressange was the focus of their ready-to-wear line in the 1980s. She still has close ties with the brand and is often spotted on the front row at Paris fashion week.

Claudia Schiffer In the 1990s Claudia Schiffer was a reoccuring face for Chanel on the catwalks; since then she has reunited with Karl Lagerfeld numerous times.

Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman was featured in the three mintue ad for Chanel No. 5 in 2005, which is the most expensive of all time with a budget of $42 million!

Audrey Tatou French actress Audrey Tatou replaced Kidman as spokesmodel for the No. 5 fragrance in 2008. Audrey then starred as Coco Chanel in the film 'Coco Before Chanel' in 2009.

Lily Allen Loyal Chanel lover Lily Allen scored a campaign in 2009 promoting their 'Coco Coocon' handbags. The singer posed in the ads wearing a princess-style tiara, black shades and gloves as she carried the reverseable bags.

Keira Knightley Keira Knightley, is the face of Coco Mademoiselle fragrance and also starred as the young Coco Chanel in an ad directed by the English film director Joe Wright.

Blake Lively Gossip Girl and The Town actress, Blake Lively, was announced as the official face of the “Mademoiselle” handbag line in 2011.







