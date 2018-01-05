>
>
Label profile: Chanel

Label Profile Chanel

 

SIPA - Label Profile Chanel
SIPA
Whether it is an actress or supermodel, many gorgeous, glamorous women have fronted campaigns for Chanel products.

Below are the most notable who have embodied the femininty and class of Chanel.

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was the face of the classic Chanel No. 5 perfume in the early 1950s. Pin-up Monroe claimed that perfume was the only thing she wore to bed.

Ines De La Fressange

French supermodel Ines De La Fressange was the focus of their ready-to-wear line in the 1980s. She still has close ties with the brand and is often spotted on the front row at Paris fashion week.

Claudia Schiffer

In the 1990s Claudia Schiffer was a reoccuring face for Chanel on the catwalks; since then she has reunited with Karl Lagerfeld numerous times.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was featured in the three mintue ad for Chanel No. 5 in 2005, which is the most expensive of all time with a budget of $42 million!

Audrey Tatou

French actress Audrey Tatou replaced Kidman as spokesmodel for the No. 5 fragrance in 2008. Audrey then starred as Coco Chanel in the film 'Coco Before Chanel' in 2009.

Lily Allen

Loyal Chanel lover Lily Allen scored a campaign in 2009 promoting their 'Coco Coocon' handbags. The singer posed in the ads wearing a princess-style tiara, black shades and gloves as she carried the reverseable bags.

Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley, is the face of Coco Mademoiselle fragrance and also starred as the young Coco Chanel in an ad directed by the English film director Joe Wright.

Blake Lively

Gossip Girl and The Town actress, Blake Lively, was announced as the official face of the “Mademoiselle” handbag line in 2011.




  
  
Bianca Ffolkes
31/01/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Label profile: Chanel
Don't miss...
50 of the most beautiful castles in the worldFoods that you can easily grow at home
Jessica Albas maternity styleNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         