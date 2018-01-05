>
>
Label profile: Chanel

Label Profile Chanel

 

SIPA - Label Profile Chanel
SIPA

Film

The first film about Chanel was the 1981 movie 'Chanel Solitaire' starring Timothy Dalton as Boy Chapel.

In 2009 the biopic film ‘Coco before Chanel’ was released, starring Audrey Tautou as young Coco in a retrospective of her life from orphan to high fashion designer before becoming France’s famous mademoiselle.



Books


Chanel: Collections and Creations Danielle Bott - £21.21, Amazon UK

The book explores six Chanel themes the suit, the camellia, jewellery, cosmetics and perfume and the little black dress. Weaving back into the past the book explores how these key items have been reinvented by new designers. Special features include previously unpublished archive photographs and original drawings by Karl Lagerfeld and some glamourous fashion photography images.



The World of Coco Chanel: Friends, Fashion, Fame Edmonde Charles-Roux - £17.06, Amazon UK

Explore the visual luxury of Coco Chanel's life as this book features more than 600 illustrations from an extraordinary collection amassed over the years by Edmonde Charles-Roux. The author and former editor of French Vogue was Chanel's official biographer and close friend.

Ready-to-wear
Afled/SIPA
Afled/SIPA

View the Chanel Spring/summer 2011 collection here on soFeminine's catwalk show portal. Highlights from this collection were cut-out fabrics creating a 'new' lace, the classic tweed suit re-worked with shorts as a new combination and platform sandals.

Stores
Chanel Boutique
26 Bond Street
London, UK
W1S 4QD
Tel: +44 20 7493 5040

Chanel Boutique
31 rue Cambon
Paris, France
Tel: +33 1 4286 2600

Online
Chanel




  
  
Bianca Ffolkes
31/01/2011
Article Plan Label profile: Chanel
Latest… 05/01/2018
