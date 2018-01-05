>
>
Label profile: Chanel

Label Profile Chanel

   

SIPA - Label Profile Chanel
SIPA

A woman who stood on her own, not afraid to speak, pushed boundaries and made significant changes in the world of fashion. Coco Chanel is remembered for her enduring fashion wisdom as much as for her fashion house legacy.

fashion fades, only style remains the same.”

“In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.”

Luxury must be comfortable, otherwise it is not Luxury.”

“Nature gives you the face you have at twenty; it is up to you to merit the face you have at fifty.”

fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. fashion is in the sky, in the street; fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.”

“Since everything is in our heads, we had better not lose them.”

-- Coco Chanel





  
 
Bianca Ffolkes
31/01/2011
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Label profile: Chanel
Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         