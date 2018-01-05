Label Profile Chanel SIPA

A woman who stood on her own, not afraid to speak, pushed boundaries and made significant changes in the world of fashion. Coco Chanel is remembered for her enduring fashion wisdom as much as for her fashion house legacy.



“fashion fades, only style remains the same.”



“In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.”



“Luxury must be comfortable, otherwise it is not Luxury.”



“Nature gives you the face you have at twenty; it is up to you to merit the face you have at fifty.”



“fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. fashion is in the sky, in the street; fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.”



“Since everything is in our heads, we had better not lose them.”



-- Coco Chanel











