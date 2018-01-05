London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013 LFW - London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013 takes place from 17th February 2012 and is set to be a vintage year. From our favourite designers like Louise Gray and Mary Katranzou to the newcomers at Vauxhall Fashion Scout, there's a whole host of fashion talent to be inspired by.



We naturally think London is the best place for fashion, with our heritage rock chic and old school elegance, but we've taken to the cobbles at London Fashion Week to snap the real street style that's setting all the right trends.



New for 2012 we'll try and bring all the excitement of the new names you need to know as well as the established brands you already love. We'll be reporting on our fashion week essentials and uploading the pics of all the latest collections fresh from the runway. Keep checking back for everything London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013.





