Watch London Fashion Week live! London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2013 The new season has arrived and London Fashion Week is always our favourite source of on the edge fashion ideas.



With designers who think outside the box like Ashish, Louise Gray and Vivienne Westwood, London Fashion Week is always a melting pot of creative sartorial experimentation.



To bring you closer to the faction (that's fashion action) we've got a live stream of London Fashion Week's hottest runway shows so you can get a better view than those on the FROW, plus we've got galleries galore of our fave designers and their autumn/winter collections for 2013-2014.



From fashion giants like Burberry, Mulberry and Christopher Kane to funky designers like Sass & Bide, FelderFelder and David Koma, London Fashion Week is sure to offer up some threads you'll soon fall in love with.



London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2013 runs from 15th February to 19th February 2013.

