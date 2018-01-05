>
>
>
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week


London Fashion Week on soFeminine.co.uk

Every season we get excited about London Fashion Week and the latest designer collections and inbetween times we love browsing the shows we missed and reminiscing over past seasons. LFW is by far the best fashion week... but maybe we're biased?


 

London Fashion Week street style

 
   
 London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013    London Fashion Week spring/summer 2012
The catwalks echoed the skies at LFW autumn/winter 2012-2013, grey, grey, grey as far as the eye can see. But just as Feb starts to brighten up, the designs indulged in oranges, yellows and bright blues to bring fashion back to life.

Top shows from autumn/winter 2012 -2013
 LFW s/s 2012 starts on Friday, 16th September - we bring you all the latest catwalk photos, reports and LIVE video coverage from the event. Check out all our LFW coverage right now on SoFeminine.co.uk

Top shows from spring/summer 2012
 Aquascutum  Felder Felder   Bora Aksu  Bora Aksu
 Maria Grachvogel PPQ

  		    
 London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2011-2012    London Fashion Week spring/summer 2011
We loved seeing so much colour back on the catwalks! Checks, patterns, tartans and prints all put in an appearence and a touch of the 90's goth made us all feel like teenagers again!

Top shows from autumn/winter 2011
 Spring/summer was a muted affair in London. Hats were back - statement wedding headwear is practically uniform this summer. Palettes were muted and hem lines demure. We're ladylike in '11.

Top shows from spring/summer 2011
 Vivienne Westwood  Temperley   JENA.THEO  Kinder Aggugini  House of Holland Maria Grachovgel


 
  
 London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2010-2011  London Fashion Week spring/summer 2010


London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2009-2010


 

Other fashion weeks
New York Fashion Week Milan Fashion Week Paris Fashion Week
 Paris Haute Couture

Don't miss...
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowWinter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         