London Fashion Week - spring/summer 2012

London Fashion Week - spring/summer 2012

Our favourite LFW spring/summer 2012 photos

We'll post our favourite shows right here so you can see the best of spring/summer 2012 before anyone else!
Maria Grachvogel LFW ss 2012 Bora Aksu LFW ss 2012 PPQ LFW ss 2012


LFW catwalk photos - FRIDAY

Paul Costelloe
Caroline Charles
Bora Aksu
Maria Grachvogel
Jean Pierre Braganza
sass & bide
Felder Felder
Basso & Brooke
Ann-Sofie Back Atelje
PPQ

LFW catwalk photos - SATURDAY

DAKS
Clements Ribeiro
Ashish
Jasper Conran
Jaeger
House of Holland
Julien Macdonald
Vivienne Westwood
John Rocha
Jonathan Saunders
Issa London
Fashion Fringe

LFW catwalk photos - SUNDAY

Margaret Howell
Mulberry
Richard Nicoll
Matthew Williamson
Acne
Nicole Farhi
Unique
Holly Fulton
Marios Schwab
Paul Smith
  

LFW catwalk photos - MONDAY

Pringle of Scotland
Todd Lynn
Peter Pilotto
Antonio Berardi
Mark Fast
Christopher Kane
Michael van der Ham
Erdem
Burberry Prorsum
Louise Gray
Temperley London
Giles

LFW catwalk photos - TUESDAY

Roksanda Ilincic
Mary Katrantzou
Osman
Aquascutum
David Koma
Meadham Kirchhoff
Danielle Scutt
Amanda Wakeley
Kinder Aggugini

LFW spring/summer 2012 show reports...
London Fashion Week s/s 2012 catwalk videos

Watch all the catwalk shows videos from your favourite desigers now...
London Fashion Week Highlights - Day Five video
London Fashion Week Highlights - Day Four video
London Fashion Week Highlights - Day Three Video
London Fashion Week Highlights - Day Two Video
London Fashion Week Highlights - Day One video
Amanda Wakeley catwalk video
Kinder Aggugini catwalk video
Antonio Berardi catwalk video
  
Pringle of Scotland catwalk video
Mark Fast catwalk video
Erdem catwalk video
Burberry Prorsum catwalk video
Louise Gray catwalk video
Mary Katrantzou catwalk video
Giles catwalk video
Osman catwalk video
David Koma catwalk video
Acne catwalk video

London Fashion Week spring/summer 2012

LFW - London Fashion Week spring/summer 2012 kicks off on Friday 16th September 2011.

Summer may be ending but the catwalks are about to be full of lovely spring and summer 2012 lushness. London Fashion Week spring/summer 2012 puts s/s 2011 to bed and shows us all the things we can look forward to when winter ends.

London Fashion Week spring/summer 2012 is set to be a vintage year and we can't wait to see what wonderous creations appear on the hallowed catwalks of Somerset House this season.

We'll keep you updated with the latest catwalk reports, LFW photos and albums and videos! Keep checking back for everything London Fashion Week spring/summer 2012 has to offer.

5-days of Fashion! Are you ready? Here we go...

________________________________________________________________________

Check out other Fashion Week's from around the world:
 
New York Fashion Week Milan Fashion Week Paris Fashion Week
Paris Haute Couture

London Fashion Week spring/summer 2012

 
