Hairspiration... London Fashion Week spring/summer 2013 London is one of the ultimate fashion capitals - and right on our doorstep. So before the post Olympic and ParaOlympic blues get a chance to take hold, we've got another amazing event to get excited about - London Fashion Week. There's just too many reasons to love this city!



Yep, London is definitely the style city that never sleeps, with more amazing talent and trends than any other place in the world (according to us). Plus LFW is home to the catwalk collections of many of our fave designers, from Erdem to Ashish and everything in between.



Just as we're about to dig out our winter wardrobes for the changing season, we're about to witness the designs that we'll be wearing next spring/summer - and we can't wait!



Throughout this London Fashion Week we'll be snapping pics of the most stylishly dressed and the most experimental fashionistas in our dedicated LFW SS13 Street Style album and will be uploading the pics of all the latest collections fresh from the runway. Keep checking back for your spring/summer 213 fashion fix!



