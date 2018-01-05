>
London Fashion Week spring/summer 2013

London Fashion Week spring/summer 2013

A

Acne - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Aminaka Wilmont - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Antoni & Alison - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Ashish - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

C

Caroline Charles - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Christopher Kane - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Christopher Raeburn - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Clements Ribeiro - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Corrie Nielsen - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

B

Bora Aksu - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Burberry Prorsum show - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

D

Daks - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
David Koma - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

E

Erdem - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

F

Fashion East - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Felder Felder - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

G

Giles - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

H

Holly Fulton - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
House of Holland - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

I

Issa London - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

J

Jasper Conran - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Jean Pierre Braganza - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Jonathan Saunders - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
John Rocha - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
J.W. Anderson - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
  

K

Kinder Aggugini- London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

L

Louise Gray - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

M

Margaret Howell - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Maria Grachvogel - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Marios Schwab - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Mark Fast - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Mary Katrantzou - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Matthew Williamson - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Meadham Kirchoff - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Michael van der Ham - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Moschino Cheap & Chic - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Mulberry - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

N

Nicole Farhi - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

O

Osman - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

P

Paul Smith - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Peter Pilotto - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Philip Treacy- London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
PPQ - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

R

Roksanda Ilincic - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

S

Sass & Bide - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Simone Rocha - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

T

Thomas Tait - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Todd Lynn - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

U

Unconditional - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Unique - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

V

Vivienne Westwood RED - London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

London Fashion Week spring/summer 2013

London is one of the ultimate fashion capitals - and right on our doorstep. So before the post Olympic and ParaOlympic blues get a chance to take hold, we've got another amazing event to get excited about - London Fashion Week. There's just too many reasons to love this city!

Yep, London is definitely the style city that never sleeps, with more amazing talent and trends than any other place in the world (according to us). Plus LFW is home to the catwalk collections of many of our fave designers, from Erdem to Ashish and everything in between.

Just as we're about to dig out our winter wardrobes for the changing season, we're about to witness the designs that we'll be wearing next spring/summer - and we can't wait! 

Throughout this London Fashion Week we'll be snapping pics of the most stylishly dressed and the most experimental fashionistas in our dedicated LFW SS13 Street Style album and will be uploading the pics of all the latest collections fresh from the runway. Keep checking back for your spring/summer 213 fashion fix!

