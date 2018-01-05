Louise Gray: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Louise Gray Show Report: AW12 Louise Gray never disappoints when it comes to delivering a knock out show with plenty of punch.



For her autumn/winter collection she used pattern on pattern and spray painted hair in Mohawk styles and eighties make-up, with bruised colors accentuating cheekbones, to give impact to her pared back offering. While more was definitely still more, the Louise Gray trademark, the combinations were more straight forward and the prints were more wearable in the punkiest sense of the word.



The distinctly eighties and nineties prints harked back to the style icons Louise Gray took for inspiration -notably Cyndi Lauper and Debbie Harry.



With oversized tailoring and chunky earrings, the silhouettes and details were both larger than life.



Colours were crazy and texture was key with metallic prints, velvet embellishment and frayed edges adding interest at every turn.



Shoes were low heeled and always patterned in zig zag shapes, aztec prints and psychedelic swirls.



When it comes to having fun with fashion no one does it quite like Louise Gray.



We're coveting the earrings and the outsized shift dresses in black and red: bold statements.

Watch the Louise Gray Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video



You might also like... The full Louise Gray A/W 2012 collection London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 Street Style @ LFW





