Margaret Howell - London Fashion Week s/s 2011

 
Margaret Howell - London Fashion Week s/s 2011
In this article
Margaret Howell - London Fashion Week s/s 2011

Margaret Howell
London Fashion Week spring/summer 2011
www.margarethowell.co.uk

What the press are saying:

'...white shirts, wide-legged dark indigo denim trousers, softest peach silk shirts, starched nightgown dresses, khaki Barbour-esque macs, and darkest navy pleated skirts, sheer enough to divulge a hint of the bloomer hem beneath. Innovative? Perhaps not. But buyers will love the French-inflected classics...'
Emily Cronin, Fashionista

'I always love to see what Margaret Howell is doing in a boring but super lovely way...'
Imogen Fox, Fashion Week Blog

'Just so safe, about as edgy as a tennis ball.'
Overheard at LFW, 19/09/2010

'Margaret Howell does classic. She does not shock or titilate. Her spring/summer collection feels safe and homely and the tailoring while British has a French twist. Not exciting, a little dull but pleasent enough.'
CQ, soFeminine.co.uk


Margaret Howell  - London Fashion Week s/s 2011

Images © David Fisher / Rex Features / SIPA
Fashion Editor
21/09/2010 17:32:00
