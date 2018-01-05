Margaret Howell - London Fashion Week s/s 2011
Margaret Howell
London Fashion Week spring/summer 2011
www.margarethowell.co.uk
What the press are saying:
'...white shirts, wide-legged dark indigo denim trousers, softest peach silk shirts, starched nightgown dresses, khaki Barbour-esque macs, and darkest navy pleated skirts, sheer enough to divulge a hint of the bloomer hem beneath. Innovative? Perhaps not. But buyers will love the French-inflected classics...'
Emily Cronin, Fashionista
'I always love to see what Margaret Howell is doing in a boring but super lovely way...'
Imogen Fox, Fashion Week Blog
'Just so safe, about as edgy as a tennis ball.'
Overheard at LFW, 19/09/2010
'Margaret Howell does classic. She does not shock or titilate. Her spring/summer collection feels safe and homely and the tailoring while British has a French twist. Not exciting, a little dull but pleasent enough.'
CQ, soFeminine.co.uk
Images © David Fisher / Rex Features / SIPA