Margaret Howell - London Fashion Week s/s 2011

Margaret Howell

London Fashion Week spring/summer 2011

www.margarethowell.co.uk



What the press are saying:



'...white shirts, wide-legged dark indigo denim trousers, softest peach silk shirts, starched nightgown dresses, khaki Barbour-esque macs, and darkest navy pleated skirts, sheer enough to divulge a hint of the bloomer hem beneath. Innovative? Perhaps not. But buyers will love the French-inflected classics...'

Emily Cronin, Fashionista



'I always love to see what Margaret Howell is doing in a boring but super lovely way...'

Imogen Fox, Fashion Week Blog



'Just so safe, about as edgy as a tennis ball.'

Overheard at LFW, 19/09/2010



'Margaret Howell does classic. She does not shock or titilate. Her spring/summer collection feels safe and homely and the tailoring while British has a French twist. Not exciting, a little dull but pleasent enough.'

CQ, soFeminine.co.uk





Margaret Howell - London Fashion Week s/s 2011





Images © David Fisher / Rex Features / SIPA