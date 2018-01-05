Maria Grachvogel : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Maria Grachvogel autumn/winter 2012-2013 ©Pixelformula Maria Grachvogel: London Fashion Week A/W 2012 Show Report The tone at Maria Grachvogel was understated yet decadent with a celebration of jewel tones, art-deco and print.



Elegance was the focus as always as models walked down the catwalk in fresh jewel tones including peridot and garnet with an added infusion of gold lamé.



But it was in the accessories that the decadence of gatsbys gone by flourished once more. The stand-out deco cuffs, oversized gold chain necklaces with tusks, crystals and pearl dangled temptingly off the models.



There was distinct feel of 1920's art deco glamour mixed with a twentieth century functionality as opulance was matched with a neutral autumnal pallette and simple shapes.



Her signature drapery was out in force with an emphasis on an effortless luxe look . Floaty, loose fitting, with a hint of a languid feminine cool was the style of the show with wide trousers, drop waists and asymetric drapes.



Futuristic pweter wedges and blocky bone knee high boots gave the jazz-age a spritz of twenty-first century cool. Make-up was simple with warm tones and a hint of berry lips and hair kept in an understated low tucked bun.



Her most captivating pieces were her prints, with an almost pheonix like quality of an explosion of warm colours decorating the drapery.



Hher simple styling reigned supreme. Stunning.

