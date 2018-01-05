>
>

Maria Grachvogel : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Maria Grachvogel autumn/winter 2012-2013 ©Pixelformula - Maria Grachvogel : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
Maria Grachvogel autumn/winter 2012-2013 ©Pixelformula
Maria Grachvogel: London Fashion Week A/W 2012 Show Report

The tone at Maria Grachvogel was understated yet decadent with a celebration of jewel tones, art-deco and print.

Elegance was the focus as always as models walked down the catwalk in fresh jewel tones including peridot and garnet with an added infusion of gold lamé.

But it was in the accessories that the decadence of gatsbys gone by flourished once more. The stand-out deco cuffs, oversized gold chain necklaces with tusks, crystals and pearl dangled temptingly off the models.

There was distinct feel of 1920's art deco glamour mixed with a twentieth century functionality as opulance was matched with a neutral autumnal pallette and simple shapes.

Her signature drapery was out in force with an emphasis on an effortless luxe look . Floaty, loose fitting, with a hint of a languid feminine cool was the style of the show with wide trousers, drop waists and asymetric drapes.

Futuristic pweter wedges and blocky bone knee high boots gave the jazz-age a spritz of twenty-first century cool. Make-up was simple with warm tones and a hint of berry lips and hair kept in an understated low tucked bun.

Her most captivating pieces were her prints, with an almost pheonix like quality of an explosion of warm colours decorating the drapery.

Hher simple styling reigned supreme. Stunning.

Watch the Maria Grachvogel autumn/winter show highlights video




You might also like...
The full Corrie Nielsen A/W 2012 collection London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 Street Style @ LFW




  

18/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNaturally beautiful celebrities
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeThe longest celebrity relationships
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         