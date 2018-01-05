Maria Grachvogel - London Fashion Week s/s 2011

Maria Grachvogel

London Fashion Week spring/summer 2011



Maria Grachvogel is one of my fashion heroes. Leaving banking for fashion in '94 the designer probably has a more appreciated view of the economic climate than most. Ans so it's little wonder she's managed to present a spring/summer collection that while mindful of excess is still optimistic and uplifting.



Maria Grachvogel's spring/summer collection for 2011 is nothing short of delightful. The free flowing lines were elegant and the shapes said "sexy" with subtelty. The designer showcased her flair for simplicity with draped and folded, specially sourced silk satins.



The hand-painted bold prints in vivid colours gave the line an optimistic if dramatic feel but the designer included more than enough block colour to tempt even the most cautious.



Below the knee lengths and elongated arm holes relaxed evening gowns and day dresses into something far more effortless and unaffected.



A triumphant collection, I'd like to own every piece of.



A-BW, soFeminine.co.uk

CK





Images © Heathcliff O'Malley/Rex Features