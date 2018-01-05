Mark Fast : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report As one of our all-time favourite designers, Mark Fast's show was one we were anticipating with baited breath.



But when the notes said 'sophisticated grunge' our hearts momentarily sank...



Yet as the model's appeared on the run-way we realised the minor panic was for nothing and the usual fashion flutter we so often feel seeing his designs was there again.



We all know the Mark Fast woman - she's sophisticated and fearless with a great pair of legs, but this time round she had a strong nineties vibe.



With cropped two pieces, slouchy hats, revealing mid-driffs and baggy shapes his relaxed grunge aesthetic could be hard for some of us to pull off, especially second time around.



Luckily the sporty, nineties vibe was only a part of what was overall a polished and incredibly 'Mark Fast' offering.



His ribbed figure-hugging knit-dresses in grey marl, intricate twists and minute mini-skirts were among our favourite pieces but it was this stunning pearly pink dress and his beaded crochet creations that really showed us that Mark Fast is still King of crochet.



Hair was tamed into bohemian French twists and feminine curls which emanated the relaxed beauty of the collection. Shoes were simple with a touch of sparkle and make-up was fresh faced - with Mark Fast it is all about the clothes.

Watch the Mark Fast Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video

