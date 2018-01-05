>
>

Mary Katrantzou: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Mary Katranzou Show Report: AW12
Mary Katranzou secured her reputation as mistress of print once again, in her fall/winter 2012 collection where her inspiration for pattern came from everyday objects. 

From typewriters and coat hangers to kitchen utensils, her dresses turned the ordinary into the extraordinary as ruffles and repeated pattern transformed dresses into works of art.

With top knots and cat flick eye liner, models had a geisha girl like quality, while the plethora of vase-like silhouettes in rainbow colors, from neutral pale hues to vibrant blues, greens and primary reds added a modern edge.

Jellyfish like swirls in delicate chiffon and sheer patterned fabric gave an ethereal quality to Katranzou's often ridgid dress shapes, lending a softness and femininity to the proceedings.

Trademark exaggerated print and multi textural dresses with metallic hues and reflective detailing conformed to the trend for patterned metallic's this season as seen at House of Holland and Felder Felder.

Accessories were minimal and allowed the dresses to do the talking. 

For girls who want show stopping attire, Mary Katrantzou's fall/winter collection will certainly get people talking.

 

22/02/2012
