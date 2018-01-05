Matthew Williamson: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Matthew Williamson Show Report: AW12 Grown up bohemian was the order of the show at Matthew Williamson, where glamour and boho references went hand in hand with structured shapes and sheers.



Having had Jade Jagger and Miss Kate Moss model his graduation show Matthew Williamson has grown up with the best of the fashion industry around him - all the right influencers to get it spot on every time.



He succeeded once again with his latest collection for autumn/winter 2012 where he mixed soft leather trousers and polo neck jumpers in burnt orange with sheer T-shirts, using layering to create a youthful silhouette and a new way of dressing for winter.



There were the usual floaty, kick hem dresses with billowing fabric, this time embellished with muted jewels and patterned with block color and graduating star bursts of print.



With brocade party dresses, raspberry hues and leather tan ankle boots, the collection had variety, and wearability in spades.



Our favorite look was the silk orange long sleeved shirt worn with navy pants and a metallic flecked jacket for grown up chic - very Savannah Miller.



Hair and make-up was secondary to the collection which was among the brightest we'd seen this London Fashion Week.



A simple side parting and relaxed styling for hair made the new look Matthew Williamson woman one who embraces a touch of bohemia in the way she styles herself. We like. Watch the Matthew Williamson Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video



