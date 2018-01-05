- McQ Alexander McQueen: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Report

McQ Alexander McQueen: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report In a year full of celebrity cult followings and new beginnings crowned by that wedding dress, it was hard to believe that things could get any more exciting for fashion giant Alexander McQueen.



But when Sarah Burton announced that she would be returning to London Fashion Week with label McQ for a one stop show this season, the fashion pack were definitely on the edge of their seats.



A sea of crisp autumnal leaves strewn across the floor and a black brick wall were the backdrop for a superb show.



With synced in waists, military jackets, sharp tailoring, and those Victoriana lace up patent black boots, the collection had a strictness and a sexiness about it.



Known originally for on the street fashion with t-shirts, tartan trousers and denim, the show took a genius move towards the refined, with a rich palette of khaki's, ruby reds, royal purples and blacks showing that McQ means business.



Mixing heavy material with modern corsetry and lace made for a don't-mess-with-me sense of female empowerment, as an army of black leather gloves, fabulous furs (if only it was faux) and decadent dresses literally marched down the catwalk.



The collection moved from a uniformed front to baroque masked ball with arm-length gloves and embellished lace and velvet dresses to an altogether contemporary range of elegant, fun evening-wear with tulle floral net skirts and belted jackets.



And then, who could ignore that hair. The hair and make-up for this fashion week has been predominantly low key, with twenties chic simplicity from Maria Grachvogel and Erdem, so it was exciting to see McQ refusing to conform.



In a successful season that has seen London Fashion Week put firmly on the fashion map, the final cherry on the cake would be if Burton permanently relocated back to our creative capital - we can only hope.



