Meadham Kirchhoff: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Meadham Kirchhoff Show Report: AW12 Meadham Kirchhoff set all their own trends for autumn/winter 2012 where they blasted the austere and conservative into oblivion with a carnival of disco brights and plenty of razzle dazzle.



The make-up and hair was just as eccentric as the clothes with painted limbs in metallic greens and whole faces painted blue, ears painted red and nails adorned with cartoon prints, transforming each manicured talon into a miniature fashion accessory.



With tinsel and glitter smattered over lips and eyes, and finding its way onto sleeves and cuffs, Meadham Kirchhoff was determined to inject color and humor into a fashion week which had been dominated by winter weary hues and back to basics tailoring.



The fashion pack were royally amused and delighted in the splendor of color and quality of the tailoring.



In terms of wardrobe must-haves Edward Meadham and Benjamin Kirchoff created a number of covetable pieces.



The gym slip dresses and multi-colored furs (although we'd prefer faux), lycra leopard print bodies and sequined shirts were among a few of the things we fell in love with.



Any design duo that can pull off color, pattern, stripes and sparkle all in one get's our vote. At a time where many designers decided to strip things back it was refreshing to be reminded of the more is more philosophy of fashion. Watch the Meadham Kirchhoff Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video



