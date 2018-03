Milan Fashion Week on soFeminine.co.uk Milan Fashion Week is one of the Big 4 fashion weeks and the one everyone looks to for trends that translate on to the highstreet and, ultimately, into our wardrobes. Always the third show of every season, Milan is the one to watch!

Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2012 Bold, brash and beautiful - Milan Fashion Week's spring/summer 2012 is everything an Italian fashion week should be.