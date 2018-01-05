Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2012 It isn't just London Fashion Week that follows New York, the Italian's also have their Milan Fashion Week (spring/summer) 2012 from the 21st - 27th September 2011.



Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2012 presents ready to wear collections from all the Italian big names, like Prada, Gucci, Giorgio Armani and D&G.



New and interesting names also take the Milan Fashion Week's catwalks: Aquilano.Rimondi, .normaluisa and Francesco Scognamiglio to name a few. All emblazoned with that all important label "made in Italy".



For Milan Fashion Week expect bold, brash and beautiful. Check out all the looks and let us know what you think of Italy's spring/summer 2012 style predictions.

