Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2012

 Rocco Barocco  Elena Mirò  Alberta Ferretti
John Richmond Gucci N° 21
 
 
 Francesco Scognamiglio
Paola Frani
Max Mara
Simonetta Ravizza
Blugirl
Fendi
 
 Ermanno Scervino  
 Prada  
 D&G
 
 Jo No Fui  
 Krizia  
 Albino
 
  Luisa Beccaria  
  1 classe - Alviero Martini  
  Anteprima
 
  Antonio Marras  
  Blumarine  
  Bottega Veneta
 
  Byblos  
  Costume National  
  Emilio Pucci
 
  Emporio Armani  
  Etro  
  Frankie Morello
 
  Gabriele Colangelo  
  Iceberg  
  Jil Sander
 
  Just Cavalli  
  Laura Biagiotti  
  Les Copains
 
  Marni  
  Mila Schon  
  Missoni
 
  Moschino  
  Moschino Cheap & Chic  
  Sportmax
 
  Ter et Bantine  
  Trussardi  
  Versace
 
  Massimo Rebecchi  
  Versus  
  Salvatore Ferragamo
 
 Aquilano Rimondi  
 DSquared2  
 Giorgio Armani

It isn't just London Fashion Week that follows New York, the Italian's also have their Milan Fashion Week (spring/summer) 2012 from the 21st - 27th September 2011.

Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2012 presents ready to wear collections from all the Italian big names, like Prada, Gucci, Giorgio Armani and D&G.

New and interesting names also take the Milan Fashion Week's catwalks:   Aquilano.Rimondi, .normaluisa and Francesco Scognamiglio to name a few.  All emblazoned with that all important label "made in Italy".

For Milan Fashion Week expect bold, brash and beautiful. Check out all the looks and let us know what you think of Italy's spring/summer 2012 style predictions.

Latest… 05/01/2018
