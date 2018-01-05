Moschino: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Moschino Cheap & Chic: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Holly Fulton Show Report: AW2012 Moschino took their inspiration from make-up for their autumn/winter collection and it was clear to see in the eye catching prints and soft pastel shades.



With light biscuit hues and violet splashes, peach melba jumpers and iridescent textures, shimmering fabrics and strong flashes of yellow, the collection had all the essential elements for creative cosmetic color play.



Rossella Jardini, creative director for Moschino Cheap & Chic said: "It's about making up your life. You will see the nude tones and the eye and lipstick prints on dresses."



The collection had some fun chunky knits and Russian style hats adding a winter vibe to an otherwise decidedly summery collection which continued to showcase the s/s trend for pastels and ice-cream shades.



With demure court shoes and high necks, the Moschino Cheap & Chic collection was certainly chic with slightly lived-in but lady like chignons and up-dos and violet lips giving models a grown up elegance with a girlish bloom.



For a flirtation with graphics and prints and a touch of sophistication, Moschino Cheap & Chic got it just right, making it one of our favorite shows for LFW autumn/winter 2012.





