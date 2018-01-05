>
>

Moschino: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Moschino Cheap & Chic: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report

Holly Fulton Show Report: AW2012 - Moschino: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
Holly Fulton Show Report: AW2012
Moschino took their inspiration from make-up for their autumn/winter collection and it was clear to see in the eye catching prints and soft pastel shades.

With light biscuit hues and violet splashes, peach melba jumpers and iridescent textures, shimmering fabrics and strong flashes of yellow, the collection had all the essential elements for creative cosmetic color play.

Rossella Jardini, creative director for Moschino Cheap & Chic said: "It's about making up your life. You will see the nude tones and the eye and lipstick prints on dresses."

The collection had some fun chunky knits and Russian style hats adding a winter vibe to an otherwise decidedly summery collection which continued to showcase the s/s trend for pastels and ice-cream shades.

With demure court shoes and high necks, the Moschino Cheap & Chic collection was certainly chic with slightly lived-in but lady like chignons and up-dos and violet lips giving models a grown up elegance with a girlish bloom.

For a flirtation with graphics and prints and a touch of sophistication, Moschino Cheap & Chic got it just right, making it one of our favorite shows for LFW autumn/winter 2012.



You might also like...
The full Moschino A/W 2012 collection London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 Street Style @ LFW




  

22/02/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         