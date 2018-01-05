|
Mulberry: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report
With Michelle Williams on the front row, Lana Del Ray and Elizabeth Olsen to name but three, the Mulberry show was star studded, as the world of fashion and celebrity anticipated the latest collection from the brand.
Taking inspiration from 'Where the Wild Things Are' and fashion photographer Tim Walker's dark film, 'The Lost Explorer' the collection paid host to a winter's tale of textural print, chunky knit wear and opulent silks, touches of lace and plenty of stroke-me fur.
Mulberry's creative director Emma Hill, wanted to create a glamorous feel to the collection which she succeeded in with use of ostrich feathers and plenty of gold bling.
The palette was mainly neutral with coal grays, blacks and burnt oranges, punctuated with tangerine silks and puffa jackets.
With hem lines falling above the knee or mid calf, shapes were feminine, and fabrics were hard-wearing.
Faces were fresh with matte skin and a rosy dusting of blusher while lips were glossed and hair was swept up and twisted back in relaxed fashion.
As for must have bags - Mulberry teased us with tan and orange satchel bags that have headed to the top of our luxe wish list.
Watch the Mulberry Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video
Ursula Dewey
22/02/2012
