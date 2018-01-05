The new season has arrived! As always New York Fashion Week autumn/winter is kicking off this year’s big four fashion weeks with eight days of autumn/winter collections for 2012 -2013.



Nicholas K gets Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013 started with a 9am studio show on the 9th February.



New York Fashion Week, held bi-annually at the Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, is home to designers names that are now synonymous with New York's fashion scene - Donna Karan, Anna Sui, Betsey Johnson, Diane Von Furstenberg and Calvin Klein to name just a few.



As well as relatively new names on the scene, who've used the world famous show to make their own names and bring their brands to high fashion - the likes of Victoria Beckham, L.A.M.B (Gwen Stefani), Diesel Black Gold and Lacoste.



Expect diversity, fun and splendor! Let the games begin...





New York Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013 runs from 9th February to 16th February 2012



