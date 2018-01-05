>
The new season has arrived! As always New York Fashion Week autumn/winter is kicking off this year’s big four fashion weeks with eight days of autumn/winter collections for 2012 -2013.

Nicholas K gets Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013 started with a 9am studio show on the 9th February.

New York Fashion Week, held bi-annually at the Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, is home to designers names that are now synonymous with New York's fashion scene - Donna Karan, Anna Sui, Betsey Johnson, Diane Von Furstenberg and Calvin Klein to name just a few.

As well as relatively new names on the scene, who've used the world famous show to make their own names and bring their brands to high fashion - the likes of Victoria Beckham, L.A.M.B (Gwen Stefani), Diesel Black Gold and Lacoste.

Expect diversity, fun and splendor! Let the games begin...


New York Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013 runs from 9th February to 16th February 2012
 
 

A

Alexander Wang autumn/winter 2012-2013
Anna Sui New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013

B

Badgley Mischka New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
BCBG Max Azria New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
Betsey Johnson New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
Blanc de Chine New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013

C

Calvin Klein New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
Carlos Miele New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
Carolina Herrera New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
Chadwick Bell New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
Christian Siriano autumn/winter 2012-2013

D

Diane von Furstenberg - autumn/winter 2012-2013
Diesel Black Gold New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
DKNY autumn/winter 2012-2013
Donna Karan New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
  

H

Helmut Lang autumn/winter 2012-2013
Hervé Léger New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013

J

Jason Wu New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
J.Crew New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013

K

Kimberly Ovitz New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013

L

Lacoste New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013

M

Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
Marc by Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
Michael Kors New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
Monique Lhuillier New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
  

N

Narciso Rodriguez New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
Nicholas K New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013

O

Oscar de la Renta New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013

R

Ralph Lauren New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013

T

Tommy Hilfiger autumn/winter 2012-2013
Tracy Reese New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013

V

Vera Wang New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013
Victoria Beckham autumn/winter 2012-2013
Vivienne Tam New York Fashion Week Autumn Winter 2012 2013

Other fashion weeks
London Fashion Week Milan Fashion Week Paris Fashion Week
 Paris Haute Couture

