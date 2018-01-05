>
The new season has arrived! As always New York Fashion Week spring/summer is kicking off this season's big four fashion weeks with eight days of spring/summer collections for 2013.

With plenty of style-forward, fashion-fierce designers to look forward to, keep a keen eye on the likes of Calvin Klein, Oscar de la Renta, Diane Von Furstenburg and Marc Jacobs.

New York Fashion Week is the one to watch for that extra celeb factor too, as well as collections by Victoria Beckham and The Row (by the Olsen twins), former Cruise, Katie Holmes will be hosting her debut show for her line, Holmes & Yang - and we can't wait to see what's in store.

Plus Brit model Erin O'Connor will be walking the runway at Zac Posen, making it one of our fave shows already. With plenty of on-the-fash-map designers to lust over, (Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren...) New York is the best place to kick off the fashion season ahead, before things move over to home soil on 14th September, when London Fashion Week begins.

New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2013 runs from 6th September to 13th September 2012

A

Alexander Wang New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Anna Sui - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

B

BCBG Max Azria - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

C

Calvin Klein New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Carolina Herrera New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Charlotte Ronson - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

D

DKNY New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Diane Von Furstenberg - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Diesel Black Gold New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Donna Karan - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
  

H

Helmut Lang New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Hervé Léger New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Holmes & Yang - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

J

Jason Wu New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
J Crew New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Jenny Packham - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Jill Stuart - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

M

Marc Jacobs - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Michael Kors - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Monique L'Huillier - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

N

Nanette Lepore New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Nicholas K - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

O

Oscar de la Renta - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
  

R

Rachel Zoe New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Rag & Bone - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Ralph Lauren New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Rebecca Minkoff - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Richard Chai Love New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Rodarte - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

T

Tommy Hilfiger - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Tory Burch New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

V

Vera Wang - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Victoria Beckham - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013
Victoria by Victoria Beckham - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

Z

Zac Posen - New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2013

