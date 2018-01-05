New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2013 The new season has arrived! As always New York Fashion Week spring/summer is kicking off this season's big four fashion weeks with eight days of spring/summer collections for 2013.



With plenty of style-forward, fashion-fierce designers to look forward to, keep a keen eye on the likes of Calvin Klein, Oscar de la Renta, Diane Von Furstenburg and Marc Jacobs.



New York Fashion Week is the one to watch for that extra celeb factor too, as well as collections by Victoria Beckham and The Row (by the Olsen twins), former Cruise, Katie Holmes will be hosting her debut show for her line, Holmes & Yang - and we can't wait to see what's in store.



Plus Brit model Erin O'Connor will be walking the runway at Zac Posen, making it one of our fave shows already. With plenty of on-the-fash-map designers to lust over, (Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren...) New York is the best place to kick off the fashion season ahead, before things move over to home soil on 14th September, when London Fashion Week begins.



New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2013 runs from 6th September to 13th September 2012



