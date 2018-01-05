>
New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2012

Our favourite New York Fashion Week shows

     
Monique L'Huillier Jason Wu Rachel Comey

Photos from New York Fashion Week s/s 2012

 
  
  
  
  
  
 DKNY  Eva Minge  Kimberly Ovitz  Monique L'Huillier  Organic  Richard Chai
 
  
  
  
  
  
 Wes Gordon Tommy Hilifger Cushnie  M Patmos  Nicholas K BCBG
 
  
  
 
 		  
Rachel Comey Steven Alan Imitation Jason Wu Zac Posen Diane Von Furstenberg
 
  
  
  
  
 
Victoria Beckham Vivienne Tam Helmut Lang Lacoste Marc by Marc Jacobs Caroline Herrera
 
 		  
 		  
DKNY Men Custo Barcelona Dereck Lam  Alexander Wang Luca Luca Tracy Reese
 
 
 
 
 
 
Donna Karan Oscar de le Renta Narciso Rodriguez Diesel Black Gold Vera Wang Erin Fetherston

More Fashion Weeks from around the world
Check out other spring/summer 2012 fashion weeks from London, Paris and Milan or see all the Fashion Week and catwalk news, photos and videos on our Catwalk | Fashion Week home page.
 
 
New York Fashion Week Milan Fashion Week Paris Fashion Week
Paris Haute Couture

New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2012

 
Latest… 05/01/2018
