Nicole Farhi: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report Nicole Farhi Show Report: AW12 Nicole Farhi always offers low key glamour and fine tailoring that says "I'm chic" and never "look at me" and this was much the case for the Autumn/Winter 2012 collection which projected dark enchantment and understated style.



With a midnight palette, colors were dark, with night sky navy, moonlit sliver and startling white.



Neck lines were high and sleeves were long in an almost puritanical assault on the flamboyant, while silk fabrics and excess material in structured shapes gave a luxurious edge to the collection.



Emerald, peridot and garnet silk shirts and cashmere polo necks added vibrancy to an otherwise dark collection, where models wore a sensible shoe and hair back from their faces in a groomed and orderly style.



Metallic materials and a smattering of sequins in antique gold and tones of bronze and steel added reflective sheen and discrete allure to the collection.



Hemlines fell to the knee and trousers were cut with room to spare, creating a tairlored harem style that added excess space at the hip, exaggerating the female form - a look that lworks well on models but might be difficult for many of us to pull off.



The emphasis was on cinched waistsand a feminine shape. We loved the berry lips and radiant skin and ultra shiny hair - which further added glamour to the proceedings.

Nicole Farhi is ready to party next autumn winter, all in grown up fashion. Watch the Nicole Farhi Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video



