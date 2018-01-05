Paris Catwalk Reports S/S 2010: Vivienne Westwood's Plant Gaia collection

Paris Catwalk Reports Spring Summer 2010

Following on from her autumn/winter collection, Vivienne Westwood is continuing to sound the alarm for Mother Earth.



The Planet Gaia collection for spring/summer 2010 is inspired by the Gaia Theory - an ecological idea, named after the Greek supreme goddess of Earth, that views all the Earth’s components as one. Eco-slogans were handed out to guests at the show on Friday afternoon at Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo in Paris 's 7th arrondisement, inviting them to review their consumption habits and sign up to Prince Charles’ Rainforest project at www.rainforestSOS.org.

In the collection itself, kabuki-faced models with super volumised hair appear in knitted tights, vast wrap-round dresses and stunning bustiers. Designed to inspire reuse and repair, Westwood has added distinctly DIY elements to the collection. The message is clear - save the planet, save the world.

Between the recycle theme, post-apocolyptic edge and usual largesse of her key pieces, this is no dramatic leap for Westwood but yet another platformed step in the right direction.