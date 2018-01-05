>
>

Paris Catwalk Reports S/S 2010: Vivienne Westwood's Plant Gaia collection

 
Paris Catwalk Reports Spring Summer 2010
In this article
Paris Catwalk Reports Spring Summer 2010

Following on from her autumn/winter collection, Vivienne Westwood is continuing to sound the alarm for Mother Earth.

The Planet Gaia collection for spring/summer 2010 is inspired by the Gaia Theory - an ecological idea, named after the Greek supreme goddess of Earth, that views all the Earth’s components as one. Eco-slogans were handed out to guests at the show on Friday afternoon at Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo in Paris's 7th arrondisement, inviting them to review their consumption habits and sign up to Prince Charles’ Rainforest project at www.rainforestSOS.org.

In the collection itself, kabuki-faced models with super volumised hair appear in knitted tights, vast wrap-round dresses and stunning bustiers. Designed to inspire reuse and repair, Westwood has added distinctly DIY elements to the collection. The message is clear - save the planet, save the world.

Between the recycle theme, post-apocolyptic edge and usual largesse of her key pieces, this is no dramatic leap for Westwood but yet another platformed step in the right direction.


Fashion Editor
06/10/2009
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Naturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         