Paris, c'est toujours Paris... C'est Paris...



After New York and London, the fashion pack turn their attention to the French capital for a glimpse of the pret-à-porter trends for autum/winter 2011-2012.



This year, Paris Fashion Week kicked off under a cloud of controversy with disgraced John Galliano being fired from Dior after his outrageous anti-Semitic behaviour. An epic fail if ever there was one! View our special John Galliano album here .