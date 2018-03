Paris Fashion Week The final "Big Four" city to host Fashion Week is Paris - arguably the spiritual home of elegant, refined fashion and internationally acclaimed as the capital of style.



Parisian fashion is chic and ladylike so we expect clean lines and gorgeous silhouettes from the masters of understated glamour. Many French designers have their fun during Haute Couture Fashion Week so when it comes to Paris Fashion Week they really get down to business.





