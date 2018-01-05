Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture Fashion Week autumn winter 2012-2013

Haute Couture Fashion Week A/W 2012-2013 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is one of the hottest dates on our fashion radar. For 5 days a year Paris reveals its most beautiful Haute Couture creations for us to covet and adore.



From otherworldly silhouettes at Iris Van Herpen to ornate detail at Giambattista Valli, it wouldn't be Haute Couture week without some high octane fashion drama.



With Raf Simons previously at Jil Sander, taking the helm as creative director at Dior, this season's Haute Couture Fashion Week is bound to be full of surprises. So if your front row tickets got lost in the post don't worry, you can catch all the runway latest right here on sofeminine.



Plus follow our fashion boards on Pinterest!



Our fave fashion moment



Iris Van Herpen's sculptural pieces

Iris Van Herpen's sculptural pieces