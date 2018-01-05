>
>
>
Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture Fashion Week autumn winter 2012-2013

Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture Fashion Week autumn winter 2012-2013


 

The best of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2012

Versace
Christophe Josse  Giambattista Valli  Bouchra Jarrar
Giorgio Armani Privé Chanel Julien Fournié
Valentino Basil Soda Alexandre Vauthier
Elie Saab Georges Hobeika Jean Paul Gaultier

Haute Couture Fashion Week A/W 2012-2013

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is one of the hottest dates on our fashion radar. For 5 days a year Paris reveals its most beautiful Haute Couture creations for us to covet and adore.

From otherworldly silhouettes at Iris Van Herpen to ornate detail at Giambattista Valli, it wouldn't be Haute Couture week without some high octane fashion drama.

With Raf Simons previously at Jil Sander, taking the helm as creative director at Dior, this season's Haute Couture Fashion Week is bound to be full of surprises. So if your front row tickets got lost in the post don't worry, you can catch all the runway latest right here on sofeminine.

Plus follow our fashion boards on Pinterest!
  

Our fave fashion moment

Where the fash pack go in Paris...

 

Street style fashion

  

Arm candy

 

Haute couture lingerie

Haute couture autumn winter 2012-2013

 
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         