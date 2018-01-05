>
Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2012

Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2012


London Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2012: Top shows
Dries Van Noten Guy Laroche Anthony Vaccarello
Dévastée Damir Doma Rochas
 Gareth Pugh
 Aganovich
 Felipe Oliveira Baptista
 Commuun                          
 Rue du Mail      
 Julien David
 Limi Feu                             
 Pedro Lourenco                
 Corrado de Biase
 
 Luis Buchinho  
 Manish Arora  
 Thierry Mugler
 
 Ann Demeulemeester  
 Carven  
 Nina Ricci
 
 Balmain  
 Barbara Bui  
  Hussein Chalayan
 
 Roland Mouret  
 Sharon Wauchob  
  Maison Martin Margiela
 
 Vivienne Westwood  
 Anne-Valérie Hash  
 Isabel Marant
 
 Lanvin  
 Dior  
 Cacharel
 
 Jean Paul Gaultier  
 Gaspard Yurkievich  
 Sonia Rykiel
 
 Tsumori Chisato  
  Céline  
  Costume National
 
 Givenchy  
 Issey Miyake  
 Kenzo
 
 John Galliano  
 Loewe  
  Viktor and Rolf
 
 Stella McCartney  
 Emmanuel Ungaro  
 Yves Saint Laurent
 
 Chloé  
  Balenciaga  
  Giambattista Valli
 
 Leonard  
  Vanessa Bruno  
  Chanel
 
 Valentino  
 Jean-Charles de Castelbajac  
 Paul & Joe
 
 Louis Vuitton  
 Elie Saab    

Paris Fashion Week has arrived and from the 27th September to 5th October all the latest trends for spring/summer 2012 will be showcased. With the biggest french fashion houses showing their latest looks, we're already predicting our highlights.
 
With major names like Christian Dior, Rochas, Lanvin, Gaultier and Chanel and Hermès, Paris Fashion Week is a fashionistas dream.
 
With A list front rowers, fashion royalty and style bloggers in abundance this years Paris Fashion Week looks set to be another vintage year.
 
Check out all the latest runway collections, catwalk videos and check in for the Sofeminine team's favourite shows. It's all here on Sofeminine.co.uk.
 

