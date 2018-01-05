>
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Haute Couture is the custom-made lines produced by fashion houses who make expectional clothing. Haute Couture is actually protected by French law and designers must become named members in order to use the term. A fizzy wine can't be a Champagne unless it's made in Champagne according to strict rules and designers can't be Haute Couture unless they're follow these strict regulations:
  • Design custom-made garments for private clients, with one or more fittings.
  • Have an atelier (workshop/studio) in Paris that employs at least fifteen full-time staff.
  • Present a collection to the Paris press, comprising at least thirty-five outfits for both daytime wear and evening wear at the twice annual Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is a chance for the designer and fashion houses to really show what they're made of. Garments on these catwalks are like works of art. It's the most creative and glorious celebration of high fashion on Earth. We love it!
 
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week spring/summer 2012
 
Top shows from spring/summer 2012
Dior  Alexandre Vauthier  Giorgio Arman i Privé Chanel
       


 
Top shows from autumn/winter 2011
Christian Dior Alexis Mabille Iris Van Herpen
 
Top shows from spring/summer 2011
Jean Paul Gaultier Christian Dior Giorgio Armani Prive

 
 

