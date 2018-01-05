Paris Fashion Week spring summer 2010: Chloé

British designer, Hannah MacGibbon’s second spring summer collection for Chloé was a muted affair: designed in an elegant palette of khaki, beige, taupe, camel and cream - with a little mono-chrome and a dash of denim, here and there, to break things up.

Classic tailoring was given an androgynous feel with easy, relaxed oversize jackets and slouchy high-waisted trousers. Models were barefaced and natural with a refreshingly feminine yet tom-boyish look. Even high-heels were replaced with wholesome leather sandals.

Despite the boyish overtones of the tailoring, Chloé’s girly playful side was also in evidence - long billowing skirts under tailored jackets and floaty dresses in pleated, almost sheer, chiffon.



Bags in conker-brown crocodile hung casually over the shoulder or slung across the chest served as a reminder of Chloé's excellence in leather goods.

Perhaps forecasting the next European summer, a year in advance, ponchos and capes were also presented alongside quilted jackets and leg warmers.

Spring summer 2010 at Chloé will be a chic but practical affair.





(c) Photo by Bukajlo Frederic/SIPA