Paul Smith: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report



The smoking jackets, pajama prints and crushed velvets put us in mind of a refined winter, where women talk of worldly affairs in Sherlock Holmes finery.



Dressed in quintessentially British masculine attire the Paul Smith woman has fun with gender play and texture.



With light and shade created by velvet cigarette pants in deep teal, mustard corduroy and checkered gray print, the colors were as much in the winter category as the fabrics.



Knitwear was teamed with pearl necklaces and pencil skirts and dress coats and silk shirts confirmed that the Paul Smith collection is the go to RTW fashion house for serious work wear.



The stand out piece for us was a floor length silk striped dress with a metallic shine, fastened with a tan waist belt.



With aubergine hues and autumnal bronzes we have already mentally styled auburn princesses Emma Stone and Florence and The Machine in it.



An equestrian feel could be found in the tan jodhpur style trousers while an embellished dress and sheer sleeves gave the collection some low key party pieces and a more girlish vibe that Watson would approve of.

