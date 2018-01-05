Pringle of Scotland : London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report © It's Alistair Carr's second season as Creative Director of Pringle of Scotland and we're watching him go from strength to strength.



This season he steered the label's signature heritage style towards a contemporary sensibility.



Polo necks, cropped jackets, skinny cigarette trousers and bouncing woven mini-skirts made for simple but effective silhouettes.



Pringle of Scotland focused on clean cut shapes and linear layering with a few touches of frivolity in the detail - bobbled shoulder detailing and woven Victoriana collars adding interest and feminine touches.



Colour blocking was also evident in the collection with baby pink collared coats worn with burnt orange skirts, and while the palette was a step away from the neon brights and acid hues of Holly Fulton and Felder Felder,

Pringle's interpretation of block color was at once grown up and pared down.



Make-up reflected the label's modern simplicity with dark scarlet lips, defined brows and slightly wet look hair, as though just rained upon.



In a world where things have got a tad too complicated, Pringle of Scotland's sophisticated simplicity was a refreshing take on modern utility.






