Roksanda Ilincic: London Fashion Week AW 2012 Show Report This season, Roksanda Ilincic's signature girlish style and paint box use of color was updated in an altogether more grown up collection.



The usual bold bright colors have been taken down a notch or two as the runway was awash with a more demure color palette; navy, turquoise, rusty red, electric purple, and monochrome contrasts.



Celebrity fans of the range include Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama, quintessentially (and officially) ladies, but this season, rather than feminine shapes, Roksanda Ilincic took a masculine direction with formal menswear and sportswear influences.



Box shapes, block colors, puffer jackets, luxe leisure wear and loose, linear dresses were the stars of the show.



There was a sense of the freedom of throwing out conventions a la Kathryn Hepburn with power dressing and trouser-suits in dark yet daring hues.



We loved the midnight tones and reflective silks which added a sumptuous sensuality to a decidedly more sports inspired collection.



But the usual feminine flavor of Roksanda Illincic was not lost, as round-toed heels in candy colors conviced us that her autumn/winter 2012 collection is really a step in the right direction.

Watch the Roksanda Illincic Autumn/winter 2012 show highlights video

