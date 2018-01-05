Label profile: Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney’s vital statistics

Stella McCartney's family name may have given her a shoe-in to the select world of fashion but the her subsequent success has all been down to flair and undeniable talent.



Stella McCartney has expanded her empire from seasonal collections to fragrance, eyewear and organic skincare; which has earned her the title of one of Britain’s most influential people in fashion.



Born Stella Nina McCartney in 1971.



Stella is the daughter of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney. Stella's mother is the late animals rights activist and photographer Linda McCartney.



Despite her rockstar credentials she was educated at state school in East Sussex and studied Fashion Design at prestigious Central Saint Martin’s College of Art & Design.



As her fashion empire has grown so has her family, Stella married British publisher Alasdhair Willis in 2003.



Since then McCartney has had four children in the past five years! Superwoman Stella kept working hard throughout her pregancies and was most recently present on the catwalk in October 2010 shortly before giving birth in November.



