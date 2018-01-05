Stella McCartney
1995 - Stella graduates from Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design
1997 - Creative director of French fashion house Chloé
2001 - Stella McCartney debut collection launched in Paris
2003 - Stella the first perfume from Stella McCartney
2004 - Partnership with sportswear label Adidas
2005 - Stella McCartney for high street H&M
2007 - CARE, Organic skincare by Stella McCartney
2007 - Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards
2009 - Stella McCartney for Gap Kids
2010 - Stella McCartney Kids collection
2010 - Collabrating with Disney to create Alice in Wonderland jewellery
2010 - Creative director for Team GB's 2012 Olympics and Paralympics kit