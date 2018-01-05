>
Stella McCartney
1995 - Stella graduates from Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design

1997 - Creative director of French fashion house Chloé

2001 - Stella McCartney debut collection launched in Paris

2003 - Stella the first perfume from Stella McCartney

2004 - Partnership with sportswear label Adidas

2005 - Stella McCartney for high street H&M

2007 - CARE, Organic skincare by Stella McCartney

2007 - Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards

2009 - Stella McCartney for Gap Kids

2010 - Stella McCartney Kids collection

2010 - Collabrating with Disney to create Alice in Wonderland jewellery

2010 - Creative director for Team GB's 2012 Olympics and Paralympics kit


