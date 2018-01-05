Stella McCartney

1995 - Stella graduates from Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design



1997 - Creative director of French fashion house Chloé



2001 - Stella McCartney debut collection launched in Paris



2003 - Stella the first perfume from Stella McCartney



2004 - Partnership with sportswear label Adidas



2005 - Stella McCartney for high street H&M



2007 - CARE, Organic skincare by Stella McCartney



2007 - Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards



2009 - Stella McCartney for Gap Kids



2010 - Stella McCartney Kids collection



2010 - Collabrating with Disney to create Alice in Wonderland jewellery



2010 - Creative director for Team GB's 2012 Olympics and Paralympics kit

