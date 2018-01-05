Stella McCartney

'Anyone who has seen my work knows I am not about shock tactics.' - Stella McCartney



Inspired by her mother’s style Stella McCartney’s designs are renowned for feminine and floaty pieces contrasted with sharp and sexy tailoring.



A contemporary take of seventies fashion.



Her label is popular amongst her A-list friends and yummy mummies Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna and Liv Tyler.



Also young scarletts Rihanna, Vanessa Hudgens and Hayden Panettiere are fans of Stella McCartney for red carpet style.



Stella McCartney’s line is typical “Boho Notting Hill” style with an edge that is desired by females from their twenties to forties.



Stella had a strong desire to pursue a career in fashion, interning for Christian Lacroix at fifteen while he was designing his first collection.



She went to onto enhance her skill for tailoring working with her father’s tailor Edward Sexton on Savile Row for many years.



The budding designer would spend her her weekends exploring London's Portabello Market for unique trimmings and vintage clothes.



This explains the romantic and delicate details in her collections.



