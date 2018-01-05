>
Label profile: Stella McCartney
  
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney


Naomi Campbell, Yasmin Le Bon and Kate Moss modelled for Stella’s graduate collection and made front page news for throwing some star power into the annual Central Saint Martin’s fashion show.

Her graduate collection was licensed by big fashion retail businesses Browns, Bergdorft Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

At the age of 25, a young Stella breathed life into decaying French fashion house Chloé accompanied by her friend and assistant Phoebe Philo.

Sales increased 500% after Stella rejuvenated the ready-to-wear designs.

Many critics put pressure on Stella, claiming she was out of her depth.

Despite the high expectations, her first collection for Chloé received commercial and critical success.

This dismissed any doubts about her talent; Stella McCartney was no longer just a rock star’s daughter riding on the waves of parental fame.
Bianca Ffolkes
23/02/2011
