Stella McCartney

This one shoulder applique dress from Stella's SS11 line is great for spring/summer spcecial occassions.



Stand out from the typical floral and neutral shades in this pretty cornflower blue dress.



On the high street Dorothy Perkins have taken to the applique trend and have added this cute tea dress to the new spring/summer arrivals.



Left: Stella McCartney one shoulder applique dress - £3,095

Net-A-Porter



Right: Dorothy Perkins floral applique dress - £65

Dorothy Perkins